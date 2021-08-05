This 2BR 1 BA house has been remodeled and looks great! It features original hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room, vinyl in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. There is new paint throughout the house and pull-down stairs for attic access which is partially floored. The back deck is perfect for grilling, and you can relax on the covered porch. There is also a full unfinished basement with an outside entrance. What a great starter or retirement home - call for a viewing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
Former Patrick County basketball player get two years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
This is a result of a shootout involving a drug deal near a church and Patrick County High School in Stuart.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.
This long-awaited road project in Patrick County will have a public hearing on Aug. 17.
- Updated
Smoke was spotted, but the roof wasn't penetrated.
- Updated
The wreckage blocked the roadway.
Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said they were all acquainted.
- Updated
The collision happened on U.S. 58.
Infectious variant and rising cases in West Piedmont Health District are clear signs pandemic is far from over
Low vaccination rates and high positivity rates are key factors along with new variant cases.