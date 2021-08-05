 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $79,900

This 2BR 1 BA house has been remodeled and looks great! It features original hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room, vinyl in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. There is new paint throughout the house and pull-down stairs for attic access which is partially floored. The back deck is perfect for grilling, and you can relax on the covered porch. There is also a full unfinished basement with an outside entrance. What a great starter or retirement home - call for a viewing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert