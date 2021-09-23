You will not believe all the updates over past few years: roof, double pane windows, whole house wiring, leaf guard gutters life time warranty, HVAC, insulation and plumbing! Second floor approved by city for master bed and bath, never done per seller. ALMOST LIKE A NEW HOUSE, JUST UNBELIEVABLE! Dead end street, close to all shopping/schools/businesses in city! Still has the old traditional feel and look! Schedule your showing now! Information per seller and city records.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $83,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
He will serve no time.
A jury trial was scheduled in Patrick County Circuit on Sept. 8, but Lawrence Eugene Mishoe, 59, entered an Alford plea instead.
They were found on Tuesday afternoon.
Although COVID-19 continues to surge across the region, crowding emergency rooms and causing Martinsville Fire & EMS to screen for true em…
Calvin Edward Cabiness, 44, pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court to six felony charges against him and had a charge of soliciting to have someone falsely swear on oath dropped.
- Updated
Bassett man arrested and charged with three misdemeanors.
He faces at least three charges, and investigators say they expect more.
Here's all you need to know about attending the fair this week at the Martinsville Speedway.
He was arrested after having been reported to use a firearm.
Patrick County schools seeing fewer cases, quarantines.