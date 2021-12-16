 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,000

Perfect for a first time home-buyer or buyer looking to downsize. Many Updates throughout the home. New Metal Roof currently being installed. New flooring, plumbing, updated electrical, new well pump, hot water heater, updated bath all within the last year. Many more updates that must be seen in person. The generator remains with the property as well as the new 8x16 shed.

