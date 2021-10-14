Cute, cute, cute move in ready home with fully fenced backyard. Home has many updates including partially updated kitchen and partially updated bath, new carpet and replacement windows. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $87,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Martinsville men are being held in the Moore County Detention Center in North Carolina after they were arrested on charges involving multiple vehicle break-ins in the Pinehurst community.
Two Bassett residents have been arrested by Patrick County authorities in relation to what police describe as a planned break-in.
A Martinsville man was airlifted by AirCare with serious injury from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
- +2
-
A Stuart man charged with the murder of his wife will enter a treatment facility for the "treatment of an incompetent defendant" by order of the court.
Martinsville's in-house fiber optic internet and phone system has been fully restored after an unprecedented outage that lasted over 26 hours.
The next step in the reversion process for the City of Martinsville becoming a town in Henry County will occur on Friday.
A Bassett man was seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed into a mailbox Tuesday evening and then on Wednesday a pedestrian was struck on the Koehler Road.
Will the Martinsville school board file suit to halt the process of Martinsville becoming a town? A vague answer to the question was provided …
Area Scores: Martinsville football wins at Chatham; Magna Vista football falls in PD contest; Magna Vista, Bassett pick up volleyball wins
Big defensive and special teams plays by Martinsville helped the Bulldogs to a win at Chatham Thursday night. In Ridgeway, Magna Vista's comeback attempt wasn't enough against Halifax. And, Magna Vista and Bassett pick up wins on the volleyball courts.
A Collinsville man has been sentenced to reduced charges for his part in the shooting death of Skyler Dereck Bryant, 20, of Bassett on June 2, 2020.