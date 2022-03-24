 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,900

This adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath Cottage is conveniently located in the heart of the city! Stunning renovations, spacious rooms with beautiful Original wood floors, molding and fireplace, this house boasts plenty of natural light..all the ingredients for your perfect new home. Freshly painted is just one of the many updates made to this home. An exciting bonus is the super spacious yet cozy Loft, make it your office, your studio, a play room for the kids, a personal peace haven or a potential bedroom..the possibilities are Endless! Three well-lit spaces underneath the house for storage! This home is great for first time homeowners or even those looking for a peaceful place to retire. Super cute, must-see house! Agent is related to the sellers.

