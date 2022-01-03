2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $179,900

Welcome to this lovely one-owner home located in the beautiful Horsepasture area. Situated on twenty acres of land, this home offers endless possibilities. Many updates have been completed as of late. ALL NEW: heat pump, a “For Life” roof with a transferable warranty, flooring, paint, light fixtures, electrical and panel. The 560 square foot attic space is floored and includes a thermostatically controlled attic fan. Home has potential for a third bedroom. There is over 1200' of road frontage with a creek bordering all along the back of the property. This property has only been select cut one time in 1955. Quick access to Highway 58 and 220! Perfect for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts! No matter which direction life is taking you, this property is sure to elevate your opportunities!