 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $179,900

Welcome to this lovely one-owner home located in the beautiful Horsepasture area. Situated on twenty acres of land, this home offers endless possibilities. Many updates have been completed as of late. ALL NEW: heat pump, a “For Life” roof with a transferable warranty, flooring, paint, light fixtures, electrical and panel. The 560 square foot attic space is floored and includes a thermostatically controlled attic fan. Home has potential for a third bedroom. There is over 1200' of road frontage with a creek bordering all along the back of the property. This property has only been select cut one time in 1955. Quick access to Highway 58 and 220! Perfect for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts! No matter which direction life is taking you, this property is sure to elevate your opportunities!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Season's first snow forecast

Season's first snow forecast

Patrick County Public Schools was the first of the area school systems to issue a change in plans due to the forecast of snow Monday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert