Looking for an updated home in Ridgeway? Here it is! This home has a large primary bed and bath with laundry on the main level. Large, open kitchen with dining area and gas log fireplace. There is a separate "formal" dining room off from the kitchen with a large living room as well! NEW Granite counter tops and backsplash in kitchen, updated light fixtures and luxury vinyl floors! Beautiful Oak Hard wood floors just redone! There is an office space that could be used as a third bedroom and another potential bedroom in the basement that could easily be finished. This is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Axton family is facing federal charges of defrauding the government of over $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money and unemployment benefits.
The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife paused abruptly on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Three Bassett residents have been arrested as a result of an investigation into a rash of thefts in Patrick County over the past several months.
No sir, David Morse can take the witness stand one sandwich short of a picnic and his butt-quack showing and not even know it.
No one was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in Martinsville.
The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife paused abruptly on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
More than 70 people attended a four-hour marathon public hearing by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thanksgiving Eve, and when it …
Bassett football senior Simeon Walker-Muse and coach Brandon Johnson were given the top honors in the district after leading the team this season. Find the full All-Piedmont District football list here.
The Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Bassett girls basketball teams both opened the season on Tuesday.
Henry County has joined its neighbors in Pittsylvania County in declaring an immediate ban on all outdoor burning.