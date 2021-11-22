2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $349,000

Welcome Home! This 1700 sq ft ranch is situated on 17 beautiful acres. Imagine relaxing on the spacious screened porch gazing out upon a gorgeous, peaceful rural setting with lush green grass, mature trees, hay fields, fenced pasture and a pond. Lots of road frontage. Imagine the garden you could have. Perfect for horses/cattle This 2 bedroom home could be easily converted back to a 3 bedroom. 2 masonry fireplaces, one with gas logs. Basement could be easily finished for additional living area. This has been a loving home and holds many beautiful memories. Now, it's your turn! Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.