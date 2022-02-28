 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $55,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $55,900

This is an older brick house that renovation has been started but not completed. The kitchen is large with an electric range and refrigerator, the roof looks good and doesn't show any signs of leaking, and the walls look great. The bathroom is ready for your renovation, the laundry room has a washer/dryer hookup, and there is a bonus room in back. The house has two storage buildings, is on well and septic and the septic has just been inspected and pumped. With a little work this house could be a cozy home or a great addition to your rental portfolio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

A week after Lemuel Thedford Spencer and Ruth Catherine Wallace met, they eloped.

That was 70 years and two children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren ago.

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.

Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis are stepping up to the challenge of raising money for the arts at Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert