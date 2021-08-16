Great mountain views, 2 lots and very nice and well maintained home located south of Rocky Mount. Roof/siding/gutters with gutter guards approximately 10 years old, 2014 Lennox heat pump, septic pumped 2020, 2013 pressure tank, well pump replaced approximately 5 years ago, updated electrical panels with generator hookup (no generator) and power line from pole to meter, 2021 dryer, JES sealed in part of basement. Great yard with multiple sheds/outbuildings. Hard wood under bedroom carpet. Nice landscaping and very private setting. Metal detached garage with concrete floor. Taxes, sq. footage, year built, and acreage obtained from county records.
2 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $160,000
