2 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $340,000

One owner custom brick home built with extremely high quality. Additional lot included and 24x36 building/workshop with 12x35 storage/garage area and 10x34 lean-to. Roof in 2017 and outside paint in 2019. Home features large living room with masonry fireplace leading to screen porch with patio underneath. Large master suite with numerous closets and built-in chest of drawers. 2 car garage on entry level and 1 car garage under. Lower level unfinished for storage and offers potential for additional finished sq. footage. Second fireplace in basement. Well landscaped. Sq. footage and taxes estimated and based on county records.

