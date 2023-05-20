39+ acres with log home and detached 24x22 garage. Good property for horses/livestock. Unzoned land; potential for additional home sites and farming/large garden. Mixture of open and wooded land with pond. ''Old Virginia'' hand hewn logs. SIP (Structural Insulated Panels) under metal roof with 10 inches of insulation. Anderson windows, Rustic with fireplace in living room. 2 mini splits. Sandstone kitchen counter tops. Detached garage with metal roof, concrete floor, ''Azek'' trim and ''Tamco'' vinyl shakes. Well pump replaced 2022. Taxes, sq. footage, acreage, and year built based on county records.