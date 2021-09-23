2 Bedroom Home in Stanleytown - $79,900

This house has been completely remodeled. New hot water heater, all new flooring, new windows, new electrical box and wiring, new gutters, fresh paint, the outdoor part of the heat pump is new, new doors on over 2 acres. This will not last long so call today!!! The upstairs laundry room could easily be converted to a bedroom. This home has a mobile home on the property so it will need to be cash or a conventional loan. This information has been taken by the seller and must be verified by the buyer for accuracy. No repairs and selling as is. Information taken from tax card buyer to verify.