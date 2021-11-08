2 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $259,000

This cabin is in a great location in The Reserve at Fairystone. This is a very well maintained cabin larger than some and quite unique. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 sleeping lofts and 3 full baths. The basement is finished with ceramic title floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is customized with gas range and large refrigerator .This location is convenient to Fairystone State Park and not far from Philpott Lake and Dam. Also, it is not far from the Blue Ridge Parkway which offers Mabry Mill, and several wineries.