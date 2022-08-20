Private! Contemporary Style Home with 24.4551 ac. Main Level: Kitchen-Dining Room-Living Room Combo, Bedroom. Full Bath and Laundry Room. Outside of the laundry room is a outdoor shower. Full Partial Finished basement with walkout: Bedroom with Bunk Beds, Full bath and wood working shop (27'8" x 11'). Furnishings will convey with the home. Screened in Porch (30' x 10'). Flooring is tongue and Groove. In the attic on the porch is blown in foam insulation so if you wanted to finish the porch as an additional room you could. Patio (30' x 10'). Tobacco barn restored (18' x 18') used for storage with 2 lean too built on the tobacco barn on front and one side. Storage building (10' x 16'). Field cleared for sporting clays. 1000 ft frontage on Russell Creek (fishing).
2 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $499,000
