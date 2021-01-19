 Skip to main content
2021 HGW Tour
The 2021 Historic Garden Week tour in Martinsville will be held April 21. Only 300 tickets will be sold-- half giving morning entry to the houses, and the other half giving afternoon entry.

Only four visitors will be allowed in each house at a time, and face masks must be worn.

Tickets ($25) can only be purchased over www.vagardenweek.org.

The houses on the tour will be:

  • Wedding Cake House, 308 Starling Ave., owned by David Huddleston of Vinton
  • 203 Westover Lane, owned by Crystal and Jim Austin
  • 1212 Sam Lions Trail, owned by Smith and Gael Chaney
  • 1234 Mulberry Road, owned by Carl and Diana Pacifico

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

