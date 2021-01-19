2021 HGW Tour

The 2021 Historic Garden Week tour in Martinsville will be held April 21. Only 300 tickets will be sold-- half giving morning entry to the houses, and the other half giving afternoon entry.

Only four visitors will be allowed in each house at a time, and face masks must be worn.

Tickets ($25) can only be purchased over www.vagardenweek.org.

The houses on the tour will be:

Wedding Cake House, 308 Starling Ave., owned by David Huddleston of Vinton

203 Westover Lane, owned by Crystal and Jim Austin

1212 Sam Lions Trail, owned by Smith and Gael Chaney

1234 Mulberry Road, owned by Carl and Diana Pacifico

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com