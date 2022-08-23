2022 Football Preview: Martinsville's players growing and learning on and off the field

At the end of a recent Martinsville High School football practice, Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin held the first meeting of the team’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

About 20 players attended the meeting. Martin hopes to turn FCA into a weekly occurrence and club at the school. Martin previously started an FCA when he was coaching at William Fleming High School in Roanoke, and said he grew the club to more than 100 athletes in the school.

Martin plans to start having dinners for the players at the weekly meetings.

“You get fed physical and spiritually,” he said.

The meeting wasn’t the Bulldogs’ first foray into FCA this year. The team went to a weeklong FCA football camp over the summer as was a way for the team to bond ahead of the fall season.

“You do Jesus and you do football,” Martin said. “What I told the guys was you do faith, fellowship, football, fun, and food. And they agreed.”

The Bulldogs went to a couple other camps over the summer, and Martin hopes to make weeklong camps an annual offseason tradition for his team. The team went to a week camp at Ferrum College last year.

“It’s just part of building us as a family,” Martin said.

“It helps the guys come together… They enjoyed each other and they met a lot of other guys too. There were 300 football players up there from different areas. And they talked and it was good. Made a lot of friends. So it was good.”

Martin’s hope is his players can use the bonding experiences and time together off the football field to grow not just as athletes, but as people, too.

“Football, basketball, all that stuff is going to end one day. But that family, fellowship, and faith, that part of it never dies,” he said. “They don’t train people for when your career ends, and for all of us one day it ends. And a lot of times people struggle because that’s all they’ve got, so I think you have to teach it all to them so they have a balance.”

SENIORS SETTING STANDARD

Martinsville’s football team comes into this fall with about a dozen seniors on the roster. The group is trying to be an example to the young Bulldogs on the team, working over the summer on their strength, speed, and agility, as well as the mental aspects of the game.

“We’re getting better every day and we’re just going to continue to build on what Coach Martin tells us to,” said senior Ronnie Jackson.

“I’ve seen the young guys put in effort at working hard every day in the weight room and on the field,” said senior quarterback Rayshawn Dickerson.

The emphasis on team bonding over the summer is already paying dividends for the team.

“We’re working more together as a team this year,” said senior Steffon Evans. “Team bonding, it gives you that trust from your teammates that they’ve got your back.”

The Bulldogs seniors are champing at the bit to get the season started, but they’ll have to wait a little longer than others in the district. Martinsville has a bye in Week 1, and will have to wait until September 2 to open play.

Martinsville’s players said they know having a bye the first week will build anxiety, but they hope it will also help the team prepare a little longer for the start of the season.

They have extra reason to be excited for the start of the year. In their first game, they’ll take on Glenvar High School, a team that went 11-2 last year and reached the Region 2C championship game. Last season, the Highlanders defeated Martinsville in Game 1 and in the playoffs.

Getting to suit up against Glenvar again is one of several games the Bulldogs have circled on the schedule this year.

“I think we’re all just ready to get out there and play, for real,” Evans said.