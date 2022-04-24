2022 Historic Garden Week introduction

This year’s 2022 Historic Garden Week tour will feature two private homes, a bed and breakfast and the Parish House.

The tour highlights the early 20th century homes of industrialists who built the city – the Pannills, Schottland, and Townes – as well as the modern sophistication of a mid-century in neighborhood off Mulberry.

Today and Monday, members of the tour’s hosts clubs, Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be raiding their friends’ flower beds across Martinsville and Henry County for the flowers that will be used in dozens of arrangements that will adorn the houses on the tour.

The Townes House at 327 E. Church St. is now owned by Paige and Duane Saufley and has undergone quite a makeover since it was last open for tour in 2012 when it was owned by Jerry and Jenny Blankenship.

The Parish House, at 311 E Church St., was once the home of William Letcher Pannill, founder of Pannill Knitting, who named it Scuffle Hill.

One Starling Bed and Breakfast, at 1 Starling Ave., was built in 1925 by Nicolas Schottland, who along with his brother, Mike Schottland, founded Virginia Mirror. Now owned by Cindy Edgerton, it has undergone some changes since the cancelled-by-pandemic 2020 Historic Garden Week Tour during which it first had been scheduled to be open, the biggest being the addition of a gazebo in the back yard and the floors getting refinished.

The Betty and Marvin Hudson house, at 1411 Whittle Road, has an open floor plan inside with many unique items from estate sales and a welcoming backyard full of flourishing garden areas which changes with the seasons.

On Monday and Tuesday, the garages and patios of those homes will be filled with buckets of blossoms and greenery as teams of women artistically arrange the flowers in arrangements specially tailored to complement each room and area of the house.

On the day of the tour, the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) will have free admission and will be a host site for garden club floral displays. The museum will also feature pollinator displays that day as well.

Dr. Kal Ivanov and Dr. Jackson Means of the VMNH will display museum collections of insect pollinators that are not usually available for public viewing. These collections have “hundreds of thousands of individual specimens that represent an important component of Virginia’s biodiversity,” Executive Director Joe Keiper wrote by email.

The scientists will be available for visitors at the museum to talk and interact with about pollinator biology and the world’s biodiversity in general.

Also displayed at the museum will be arrangements made by members of the Boys & Girls Club of Blue Ridge. All of the arrangements will be inspired by an exhibit in the museum, indicated by colors, natural elements and specific plants and flowers.

The Boys & Girls club is made up of children ages 3-18 from Martinsville and Henry County. The “Critters and Crawlers” arrangement will be done by the Sanville Club; “Prehistoric” will be by the Patrick Henry Club; “Animals and Species” will be by the Albert Harris club; “Rocks, Minerals and Crystals” by the Clearview Early Learning Center Club and “Plants and Ecosystems” by the Teen Center.

Tickets $25 per person and are available online at VAGardenWeek.org for morning or afternoon times. Tickets will be available through advance sale only and cannot be purchased at the tour locations. Lunch will be served at Chatmoss Country Club for those with prior reservations.

Jackie Van Dyke is the tour chair, and Laura Hundley is the co-chair.

