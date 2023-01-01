2022: The year in review

As we begin a new year, we start by looking back to the biggest news stories of 2022.

These stories, failing to have touched us all, have certainly made a noticed effort to reach us and in doing so, became important to the Martinsville and Henry County community this past year.

Dr. Isernia

The well known and much loved Dr. James Isernia was dismissed by Sovah Health in 2021. The company alleged improprieties the state would later prove unfounded. On a cold Saturday morning in January, 2022 about 60 supporters gathered to rally in defense of Isernia along Commonwealth Boulevard near Hospital Drive.

“Our goal today was to get Sovah’s attention,” said Trina Wells, one of Isernia’s patients. “They terminated our doctor without a plan in place and now you have over 1,000 people without a physician and without being able to get refills for blood pressure meds or diabetic medications.”

After the Virginia Board of Medicine cleared Isernia of any wrongdoing, the doctor filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking an undetermined amount of money and punitive damages against Sovah and its various subsidiaries.

Isernia’s lawyer Thomas Strelka told the Bulletin: “No punishment. License all good. The nonsense he was accused of has been dismissed.”

Isernia relocated his practice to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Solar panels

By the end of January is became clear that solar energy companies had their eyes on Axton.

Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC received approval for a large scale solar energy facility on the east end of Henry County despite the objections of residents and business owners while Axton Solar LLC’s request to expand an already approved large scale facility was initially denied.

By the end of the year, Axton Solar LLC was back on the agenda of the Board of Zoning Appeals where it received approval for an expanded project of a smaller proportion.

“We need to revisit that conversation and hear the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard prior to a community meeting he scheduled at the Axton Life Saving Crew building.

“Axton has a lot of high voltage lines and there is plenty of inexpensive land,” said Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark at the meeting. “I have said before that there is no reason that Axton has to be the epicenter for solar farms.”

Regardless, with the latest approval in December, the Axton community has nearly meet the threshold of acreage dedicated to solar allowed in the ordinance, and Clark said the applications in his office indicate the solar companies have already begun to look elsewhere in the County.

New jail

In mid-February, Lt. Col. Steve Eanes led a tour of a new 400-bed, $68 million jail newly constructed on the former DuPont site southwest of the Martinsville city limits.

“We will have more visitation than ever before for inmates to visit with friends and loved ones,” said Eanes. “We have holding cells so if they are intoxicated they will not be released to the general inmate population. We can check them in, get them fed and give them time to get settled in.”

Additional tours were held in March, in prelude to the jail’s official opening on April 1, but four months afterward tragedy struck.

“They killed him and I’m going to be mad over this for the rest of my life,” said Brad Hensley’s father, Bobby Hensley.

Brad Steven Hensley, 42, of Bassett, who had congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died while incarcerated in the new jail, and the family blamed negligence by the sheriff’s office for his death.

Jailed on charges of petit larceny and possession of burglary tools, a release from the sheriff’s office said, Hensley told deputies he was having difficulty breathing and the deputies summoned the medical staff on duty.

Hensley “became unconscious and unresponsive,” and deputies began CPR until the medical staff arrived and then an automated external defibrillator was used to try and revive Hensley, the release said. By the time Hensley was transported to Sovah Health in Martinsville, he was dead, the release stated.

“Sheriff [Lane] Perry came to my business with five or six deputies and told me my son was dead,” said Brad Hensley’s father, Bobby Hensley. “He wouldn’t answer any of my questions even though I kept asking.

“When he wouldn’t tell me anything, I told him to get off my property. He may not answer for me, but one day... it might not be in the next month or the next year, but one day he’ll have to answer before a federal court judge.”

Sheriff Lane Perry countered that a new jail with a new method of medical care had put him and his department in a “new spot.”

“I haven’t talked to Wellpath and they are the medical provider. It’s their records,” Perry said. “What I do know is he came into the adult center through Intake and was specifically placed in a cell with direct supervision so he could be monitored. I do know that a program was begun and he was placed in a cell and monitored extensively up to the point when the medical emergency happened.”

Reversion

When an agreement between the city of Martinsville and Henry County failed to receive final support from the Board of Supervisors, documents on file in February showed Martinsville pursuing a contested reversion from a city to a town within Henry County.

By March, companion bills submitted in both the House and Senate passed, requiring the city of Martinsville to gain approval of its voters to pursue reversion.

By May it was learned the admittedly financially distressed city of Martinsville had spent over $1.1 million pursuing reversion and City Manager Leon Towarnicki explained he excluded the cost of reversion from the upcoming budget because he “had no idea what it costs.”

By August the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed Martinsville’s petition that the referendum on reversion be declared unconstitutional.

Said Henry County Attorney George Lyle: “Now the three-judge panel would be in a position to proceed with the matter concerning reversion itself.”

The following month, in September, the governments in Henry County and Martinsville employed their newly hired public information officers to produce videos and shared on social media arguing both sides of the reversion argument.

Also in September, two new candidates for City Council, LC Jones and Aaron Rawls came out publicly against reversion.

“I consistently lose four-to-one, and I have to have these two, so we can beat reversion,” said Council Member Tammy Pearson at a community meeting held by the two candidates at New College Institute. “If I only get one, I still lose three-to-two.”

Pearson got both. By the time Election Day ended, Jone and Rawls had ousted both incumbents who had supported reversion.

Adding fuel to the fire, also in September the Martinsville School Board retained the services of G. Rodney Young II of Timberlake Smith in Staunton specifically to represent the school district in any litigation related to reversion.

With less than three weeks before election, City Attorney Eric Monday admitted that back in June a new rule was added to the City’s employee handbook disallowing a city employee to serve on City Council.

The rule appeared to be aimed squarely at Jones, who was a school resource officer at Martinsville Middle School and employed by the Martinsville Police Department.

Just over a week later, Jones resigned his position with the police department.

Rawls told the Bulletin that he had requested any contractual matters before the current Council be held over until the new Council was sworn in on Jan. 3, but in late November, with two outgoing members, Council agreed to new contracts with its city manager and city attorney.

But in early December, the city of Martinsville took a beating from a virtual proceeding before a special court convened to hear arguments from the City and the County regarding the City’s request for the court to compel both sides to settle their differences through arbitration regarding the City’s effort to revert.

“Why do you need us for this?” asked W. Reilly Marchant of the 13th Judicial Circuit (Richmond). “This is contested; there is no settlement. It seems moot. Henry County is not on board with it. The Board of Supervisors can vote as they see fit. You can’t seem to accept that you don’t control the Board of Supervisors. You don’t want to accept that you are stalemated by the Board of Supervisors that you have no control over.”

Contracts

Two days after the reversion hearing, the city released copies of the new contracts with the city’s manager and attorney after the Bulletin had requested them under the Freedom of Information Act and the next week City Council terminated City Attorney Eric Monday’s new contract.

“Real love is opening that door and letting people go when they need to,” said Council Member Chad Martin.

SRO and student

The following week, a Martinsville police officer, serving as a temporary school resource officer at Martinsville Middle School after Jones resigned, was involved in an altercation with a student on the school grounds. Another student videotaped the incident and the recording received widespread attention on social media.

Two days later the officer was “fired” from the department, according to Martinsville’s public information officer.

Uptown Partnership

Armed with a $350,200 grant from the Harvest Foundation the Uptown Partnership, under the direction of Executive Director Kathy Deacon, began its second year with the purpose of bringing more businesses and consumers to the uptown area.

In March the Partnership unleashed an ambitious vision plan for revitalizing uptown and announced it would be holding monthly meetings to flesh out the details.

About 60 people attended the first meeting the following month at the TAD Space, but not everyone was in concert with the vision plan presented in March.

By the second meeting, at the end of April, Deacon addressed the differences: “We’re just really happy that we can all come together in a room, talk about some things that maybe feel uncomfortable to some and that we can do it and then leave here and see each other on the street and hug it out.”

During April and May the renovated Chief Tassel building uptown was opened for tours, the former BB&T Building went back on the market for prospective developers and the first contract expired and the City officially opened the new Five Points neighborhood.

The Uptown Partnership found itself on the defensive side of arguments at its third meeting. Significant uptown property owner Tim Martin felt offended and stormed out of the conversation.

“I will contact him,” Deacon said to the other remaining in the room. “Tim gets an opportunity to be upset.”

By August, Deacon had resigned and at a November city council meeting it looked like the Partnership would merge with the local Chamber of Commerce, but in December a press release stated they had been accepted into a three-year state program and would remain independent.