3 Bedroom Home in Axton - $294,600

Welcome home to 78 Robertson Ridge Rd! Featuring 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1951 finished SF home situated on beautiful (mostly level) 13.5 acres! Owned by the same family for 100+ years, this was a working farm raising tobacco, corn & sweet potatoes Evidence of this rich history, there is still an old tobacco barn and an old cabin on this land. Wonderful maintained home features great room, fireplace in den, fully equipped kitchen with solid surface counter tops, sunroom & unfinished basement. 2 car detached garage and shed! Sq. Ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.