3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $110,000

Adorable cottage style home conveniently located between Bassett and Collinsville. Rock on your front porch while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee. This home offers a large living room, open kitchen/dining room and 1st floor bedroom! Both the kitchen and bathroom were completely remodeled in March of 2020. NEW Roof February 2021. July 2021 JES waterproofed basement with a 3 layer system, 2 sump pumps, dehumidifier, and drain system. New retaining wall just installed July 2021. Schedule your appointment to see Melrose today! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller