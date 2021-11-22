 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $125,000

Welcome to 217 Jarrett Drive! Home has been updated with new windows and refinished hardwood floors. Includes four sheds in the back that are perfect for additional storage. A cozy little sunroom is located just on the other side of the kitchen. This is perfect for letting plants catch some sun or storing supplies needed for the house! Outside, you will find fruit trees and a spacious backyard. Down below, this house offers a full unfinished basement equipped with shelves, appliances, and a bathroom. Does this sound like something you are looking for?

