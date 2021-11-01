As-is! This very well kept older home near Philpott Lake is ready for new owners. Two story house with a two car garage and extra four car garage in the back. The house could use some updating but has a lot of potential. Roof replaced 2013. Updated windows and septic system. The extra land sits on the side and back of the house. Electrical is 200 AMP. This property does not qualify for FHA or any government backed financing and is sold in AS-IS condition. Cash or 20% down conventional loan only. Must have proof of funds letter for showings. The sellers have not lived on the property.
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $129,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Martinsville man will spend six years in prison after being convicted of multiple drug offenses.
The new 600-acre Mayo River State Park is expected to open to the public in Henry County in the spring of next year.
Nicolas Hull: “Whether or not you realize it, Cari probably made your life a little bit happier or more beautiful, and we now charged to be stewards of the seeds that she planted."
Men and women now have their own separate stores for shopping in The Henry uptown.
Police are not having much luck investigating a shooting that injured one person in the early morning hours Monday in Collinsville.
There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.
The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.
The Bengals bounced back from last week's loss with a decisive 61-14 win over the Comets Friday night.
The most contentious point in a debate between candidates for the Henry County board of supervisors’ Collinsville District seat did not seem t…
After robbery, VSP trooper pursued Jeep which crashed.