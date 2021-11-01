3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $134,900

If you are looking for a little country home to downsize or to start out, this property is for you! Two plus acres surround this cute cozy home. Recent updates include a new roof, new HVAC unit, water pump, insulated windows, hardwired smoke detectors, washer/dryer hookups, new stove/refrigerator/water heater, updated electrical and insulation. Remodeled bathroom and hallway have tile flooring. New laminate and vinyl throughout the house.