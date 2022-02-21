 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $137,500

Welcome to this cute ranch home located within minutes of Fairy stone and Philpott Lakes in Bassett area of henry County. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with shiny hardwood floors through much of main floor. A large open concept kitchen /family/ dining area is found on main living area. The kitchen has plenty of countertops and cabinetry for storage. Each bedroom has plenty of size with generous closet space, master bedroom has a half bath connected to it.. The basement has plenty of storage and a family room area. One room may be converted to a fourth bedroom ( needs Carpet). The yard is spacious with a small deck overlooking the back area! A storage building to the rear of the home conveys as well. The home is convenient to Bassett area and 15 minutes from US 58/220Bypass

