3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $139,900

As-is! This very well kept older home near Philpott Lake is ready for new owners. Two story house with a two car garage and extra four car garage in the back. The house could use some updating but has a lot of potential. Roof replaced 2013. Updated windows and septic system. The extra land sits on the side and back of the house. Electrical is 200 AMP. This property does not qualify for FHA financing. Cash or 20% down conventional loan only. Must have proof of funds letter for showings.

