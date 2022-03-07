Move in ready!! Well maintained brick ranch in Bassett, fresh paint throughout, updated bath with neutral colors, hardwood floors, new tile flooring in fully equipped kitchen, tilt windows for easy maintenance & cleaning, heat pump still under warranty, full basement with lots of potential to finish out or storage space, washer/dryer hook-up, & laundry chute! Outside offers a large deck with new stain, ready for Spring & Summer cookouts! Deck & patio area overlooks the large, level backyard. Stamped concrete under carport & walkway in front. Pull in garage around back, underneath carport (no doors), great for additional vehicle or extra storage. Call today! All information taken from county tax sheet/per seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cascade teen who has been missing since Monday has been found dead.
The GOAT law enforcement helper
Two men were convicted of unrelated crimes in Henry County Circuit Court in December with both receiving time in prison.
A Richmond woman has died and a Max Meadows man suffered life threatening injuries Wednesday evening in Henry County.
Two vehicles collided on the Greensboro Road Tuesday afternoon, but it appears the occupants of both vehicles escaped without life-threatening…
COVID-19 test recall by FDA is for illegal test kits not likely to have been encountered by U.S. consumers.
Martinsville Police have made an arrest in a hit and run case that occurred at the New Neighborhood Market on Tuesday.
Rosario Eggleston and Jamel Daeshaun Turner will be tried together in March.
Martinsville's Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston finishes third at state indoor track meet; PCHS relay finishes 10th
Martinsville High School freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston picked her best time to have her best race of the season, coming away with a third place finish in the 55-meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 indoor track state championship Thursday.
Martinsville Police say the preliminary autopsy report shows no signs of wounds or trauma to a body found by the side of the road Sunday evening.