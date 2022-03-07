3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $139,900

Move in ready!! Well maintained brick ranch in Bassett, fresh paint throughout, updated bath with neutral colors, hardwood floors, new tile flooring in fully equipped kitchen, tilt windows for easy maintenance & cleaning, heat pump still under warranty, full basement with lots of potential to finish out or storage space, washer/dryer hook-up, & laundry chute! Outside offers a large deck with new stain, ready for Spring & Summer cookouts! Deck & patio area overlooks the large, level backyard. Stamped concrete under carport & walkway in front. Pull in garage around back, underneath carport (no doors), great for additional vehicle or extra storage. Call today! All information taken from county tax sheet/per seller.