3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $154,900

Welcome to the completely remodeled 7156 Fairystone Park Hwy property! Updates include new roof, new windows, new heat pump, new hot water heater, new kitchen, new baths, hardwoods redone, new exterior doors and garage door, new lighting, and lots of landscaping! This home sits well off the road and offers privacy and seclusion. The basement is full, unfinished with plenty of space to add rooms if desired. There is a wood stove and garage door in basement. Schedule your appointment to see this beauty!