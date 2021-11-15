Welcome to 300 Reed Creek Dr., if you are looking for one level living and a convenient location near 220 Bypass, look no further! This ranch style home is ready to move in offering lots of space with living room and dining area with open concept, large deck for family gatherings and entertaining, almost an acre and half of land, newer plumbing, 2 fire places, updated kitchen with new countertops, sink and faucet, back up propane wall heaters and generator hook-up when the power goes out, large storage building will convey, newer tilt windows throughout house, all kitchen appliances will stay, additional mini deck on opposite end of house, new sewer lines just installed. This will not last long, Call today for an appointment! All information taken from County tax ticket and per seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $162,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Ford pickup truck and a Henry County school bus struck each other in a head-on collision on North River Road at the U.S. 220 bypass exit in …
Uptown Martinsville is decorated for Christmas, and the defining event for ushering in the holiday season is set for Saturday.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.
Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Blankenship Road, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding.
Henry County has had three crashes involving school buses in one week and that may be a record.
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on …
2005 MVHS grad served in Iraq, then went to work for Veterans Administration - with a PhD.
Magna Vista graduate Tmahdae Penn has impressed as one of the top wide receivers on the Ferrum College football team this season.