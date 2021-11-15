 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $210,000

Look at this beautiful custom split foyer home with wood flooring in the kitchen, living room, dining room, and hall. Oak cabinets. with a built-in microwave and dishwasher. Double pane tilt-in windows for easy care. Family room in the basement. Roughed in for 3rd bathroom in the basement. Double garage with openers. The large yard with a privacy fence and an above-ground pool is perfect for any family. Just 10 minutes to Philpott Lake. Sq. Ft. lot size est. Information is taken from tax assessment and/or Seller. The buyer is responsible to verify all information. This sale is subject to the Seller finding suitable housing. Shown by appointment. Bassett Schools

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Four injured in crash involving Henry County school bus
Local News

Four injured in crash involving Henry County school bus

At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.

City woman held in shooting
Local News

City woman held in shooting

Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Blankenship Road, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding.

+3
Crash claims two lives
Local News

Crash claims two lives

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert