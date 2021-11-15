3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $210,000

Look at this beautiful custom split foyer home with wood flooring in the kitchen, living room, dining room, and hall. Oak cabinets. with a built-in microwave and dishwasher. Double pane tilt-in windows for easy care. Family room in the basement. Roughed in for 3rd bathroom in the basement. Double garage with openers. The large yard with a privacy fence and an above-ground pool is perfect for any family. Just 10 minutes to Philpott Lake. Sq. Ft. lot size est. Information is taken from tax assessment and/or Seller. The buyer is responsible to verify all information. This sale is subject to the Seller finding suitable housing. Shown by appointment. Bassett Schools