 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $219,950

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $219,950

3Bed/3.5Bath Brick Ranch with Large Covered Front Porch overlooking Pond. Dining Room with Picture Window also offers pond views. Spacious Family Room with Built-Ins open to Deck - Great for Entertaining! Kitchen w Large Island - Updated Refrigerator and Cook Top. 2 Master Suites and 3rd Bedroom with its own Half Bath. Laundry hook-ups on main level and lower level. Basement offers Rec Room and Lots of Storage Space. Wood Stove (conveys) back up heat. HVAC indoor and outdoor components new in 2018. New main power entry service. Attached Carport offers Covered Parking for 2. 20x40 Garage/Workshop is Mechanic's Dream with electric, storage loft, barrel stove heat, and oil pit (covered) - storage shed behind. Great yard! Fire pit. Paved Drive. CenturyLink DSL internet access.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isernia strikes back

Isernia strikes back

As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Henry County Property Transactions

Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert