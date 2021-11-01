 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $229,900

Check out this beauty!!! Totally renovated home located in one of the most desirable areas of Henry County. This home features three bedrooms two and half baths. Home recently renovated from top to bottom. Gorgeous and spacious home waiting for the personal items of the new owners. This amazing property has a all new kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops along with new laminate flooring throughout the main entrance. Take a few steps up to the bedroom area and you'll find three spacious bedrooms with two full baths. Downstairs you can enjoy family night in the all new family room that has all new drywall and been freshly painted and with all new carpet. This home has been redone from one end to the other. Sellers took great pride in doing/having done the do overs of this home. Very spacious lot for children to play. Beautiful neighborhood where getting to know your neighbor is a complete joy!! All new windows, roof, heatpump, stainless steel appliances and flooring.

