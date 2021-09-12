Location Location Location!!! If you work in Roanoke or Greensboro, conveniently located right on 220 with lots of road frontage, 3 bedroom, full bath, and real hardwood floors throughout. Just needs your personal touch to make it home!! The accuracy of the listing information for this property, regardless of source, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and to be verified by the buyers. EHO. This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions void where prohibited . All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer s agent by clicking on the "Make Offer" button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. See private remarks for more instructions
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $60,500
