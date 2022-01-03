 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $64,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $64,900

Who's looking for privacy?? This country cottage home sits on almost half acre, large level backyard with woods surrounding both sides, lots of potential with a little TLC. Newer vinyl siding for easy maintenance, new hot water heater, newer windows, large kitchen with french doors and patio area, new septic tank and field lines installed, large full bath. Plumbing for a sink/vanity area in one of the bedrooms. Call today for a tour. Would be a great investment for rental!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Season's first snow forecast

Season's first snow forecast

Patrick County Public Schools was the first of the area school systems to issue a change in plans due to the forecast of snow Monday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert