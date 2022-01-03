3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $64,900

Who's looking for privacy?? This country cottage home sits on almost half acre, large level backyard with woods surrounding both sides, lots of potential with a little TLC. Newer vinyl siding for easy maintenance, new hot water heater, newer windows, large kitchen with french doors and patio area, new septic tank and field lines installed, large full bath. Plumbing for a sink/vanity area in one of the bedrooms. Call today for a tour. Would be a great investment for rental!