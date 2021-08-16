Location Location Location!!! If you work in Roanoke or Greensboro, conveniently located right on 220 with lots of road frontage, 3 bedroom, full bath, and real hardwood floors throughout. Just needs your personal touch to make it home!! The accuracy of the listing information for this property, regardless of source, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and to be verified by the buyers. EHO.
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $65,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
He had been part of a hostage standoff at a motel in Ridgeway in 2019.
I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I bel…
A registered nurse from Martinsville spent 74 days in hospitals and therapy because of COVID-19.
Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.
He could face up to 22 years in prison on a variety of felony charges.
Thomas Joe Braxton III could get a life sentence after chase and shootout on Jan. 1, 2020.
Commission says no to zone change for a double-wide trailer.
A four-door vehicle appeared to have collided with a parked CenturyLink van.
'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.
Model suggests Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could top records set in January.
She is scheduled to do 9 years of that behind bars.