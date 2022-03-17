 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $79,000

Move in ready cute little home. Wood floors on the main level. Heat pump for heating and cooling. Kitchen is located in the basement. Living room and two bedrooms on the main level.

Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940. The final funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.

Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3 at the age of 82. Her sisters preceded her: Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000, and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011.

