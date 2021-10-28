 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $79,000

All hardwood floors. Very private location, 2 car garage. Real nice side porch. Basement does leak in heavy rain. Shared concrete driveway. Bedroom downstairs has no closet. Sq ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday
Local News

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday

There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.

