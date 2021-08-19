 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $87,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $87,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $87,500

This is the home that you have been looking for...3 bedrooms with a large 2 car garage located on a private paved road in a cul-de-sac! Heat pump & hot water heater less than 5 years old. Some wood under carpet except dining room and living room per seller. Private road has recorded road maintenance agreement. Unknown septic size. Water obtained from Pin Oak Water Association (Community well located on corner of this property with annual fee of $300 per year). See listing agent for details. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert