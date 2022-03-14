 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $114,900

Under $115,000 and setup for five bedrooms?! Yes, please! This home has three bedrooms on main level, a recently upgraded bathroom (2021 - with new plumbing), and main connecting family areas. Downstairs you will find two additional finished rooms setup as bedrooms, and an unfinished area that could be finished for an overflow family space. Roof is 3 years old. Refrigerator, stove and microwave stay with the home. Whether your family is large or small, this home could be a great fit. Call to schedule your viewing! Lot size and square footage are estimated. Storage building included.

Last member of the first triplets in Martinsville passes: Funeral to be held Saturday

The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940. The final funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.

Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3 at the age of 82. Her sisters preceded her: Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000, and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011.

