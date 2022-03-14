Under $115,000 and setup for five bedrooms?! Yes, please! This home has three bedrooms on main level, a recently upgraded bathroom (2021 - with new plumbing), and main connecting family areas. Downstairs you will find two additional finished rooms setup as bedrooms, and an unfinished area that could be finished for an overflow family space. Roof is 3 years old. Refrigerator, stove and microwave stay with the home. Whether your family is large or small, this home could be a great fit. Call to schedule your viewing! Lot size and square footage are estimated. Storage building included.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $114,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Henry County Public School system is in jeopardy of losing its JROTC program due to a lack of participants and qualified instructors.
Donny Shermaine Martin, 44, of Martinsville was shot multiple times in the stomach and pronounced dead at the scene, and Stephen Darnell Holland, 39, of Axton has been charged with the murder, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.
Two men were convicted of unrelated crimes in Henry County Circuit Court in December with both receiving time in prison.
The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940. The final funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.
Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3 at the age of 82. Her sisters preceded her: Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000, and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011.
An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County.
The investigation of a social media threat at Patrick Henry Elementary School (PHES) appeared to be concluded Friday afternoon.
Donny Shermaine Martin, 44, of Martinsville was shot multiple times in the stomach and pronounced dead at the scene, and Stephen Darnell Holland, 39, of Axton has been charged with the murder, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.
Multiple injuries were caused by a two-vehicle crash on East Market Street about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
A Romanian national has been sent to prison in relation to an ATM-skimming conspiracy in the region that included Henry County.