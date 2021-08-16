 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $125,000

One level living. Living room opens to large living room/dining room combination. Wood floors under living room carpet per seller. Patio at rear of home. Sunroom is not heated. Public water line recently replaced. Heat pump only 5 years old. Outbuilding. Fenced rear yard. Conveniently located in Collinsville. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

