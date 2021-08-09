3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $129,900

Conveniently located to shopping, schools, fast food and banking in Collinsville, this home offers double pane windows, newer heatpump and water heater, updated baths, level back yard and a deck that invites your fire pit, chairs and smores! The appliances, including the washer, dryer and upright freezer, and most of the furniture stays with the home. The roof is about 10 years old. The home is ideal for the first time home buyer that is just starting out on their own. There is no propane tank present to test gas logs in fireplace. The sewer line from the home to the street was cleaned out in June 2021.