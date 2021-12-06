Cozy home nestled in the woods just minutes from all the conveniences Collinsville area has to offer! Large deck overlooking wooded backyard. Fenced in area in back with access from basement family room. Vaulted den ceiling with brick fireplace/gas logs and open to upstairs loft area. Nice size bedrooms with balcony deck upstairs, and main level bedroom as well! Large wood stove insert in basement fireplace to warm the house on those cold nights. Nice large storage building. Make this your family's new home! Information per county records and seller information.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $143,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Axton family is facing federal charges of defrauding the government of over $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money and unemployment benefits.
The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife paused abruptly on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Three Bassett residents have been arrested as a result of an investigation into a rash of thefts in Patrick County over the past several months.
No sir, David Morse can take the witness stand one sandwich short of a picnic and his butt-quack showing and not even know it.
No one was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in Martinsville.
The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife paused abruptly on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
More than 70 people attended a four-hour marathon public hearing by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thanksgiving Eve, and when it …
Bassett football senior Simeon Walker-Muse and coach Brandon Johnson were given the top honors in the district after leading the team this season. Find the full All-Piedmont District football list here.
The Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Bassett girls basketball teams both opened the season on Tuesday.
Henry County has joined its neighbors in Pittsylvania County in declaring an immediate ban on all outdoor burning.