Welcome to 433 Patsy Ave, conveniently located near all the amenities in Collinsville, offering an updated kitchen, hardwood floors that shine, 3 bedrooms on main level and full bath, fenced side yard for kids to play or pets, paved driveway, attached carport leading into a nice composite deck with built in seating for cookouts and entertaining, heat pump installed in 2019, water heater 2021, plumbing upgraded, decking and fence all in 2019, nice, finished area in basement for a family room or additional bedroom space, all appliances convey with acceptable offer. All information per seller and/or taken from the county tax ticket. Acreage is approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Samone Natalie Pacheco, 21, of Martinsville, was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday for two counts of arson of personal property …
The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $100,000, the release stated. In addition, three vehicles, four firearms, two sets of body armor and $67,486 in U.S. currency was seized during the investigation, the release stated.
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
Matthew Eric Bauer, 45, of Stuart, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Fairystone Park Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.
A Halifax County man with known ties to Henry County is missing and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating him.
Music in the Box hosts regionally acclaimed musicians to perform in the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street. The initial lineup has been set:
A shooting Friday morning on Southland Drive left one man with life-threatening injuries and another man in jail.
A Hopewell man who dealt crack cocaine to his addicted mother and became what federal authorities described as a large-scale trafficker of heroin and methamphetamine in the Richmond region at 22 years old, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Richmond to more than 15 years in prison.
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
A Blacksburg man is in the Patrick County jail after being charged in relation to a breaking and entering attempt in Ararat.