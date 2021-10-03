3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $159,900

Looking for a desirable neighborhood and curb appeal for days?! Welcome to 706 Colonial Drive in Collinsville! This home offers a large deck, carport, overhang at the front porch and full partially finished basement. There is a nice sized master bedroom with attached bath. The walkout basement offers sliding doors and an area under the deck for storage if desired. There is complete privacy in the backyard. Seller is leaving the Ring doorbell for the new owner. Take advantage of this amazing home while it lasts!