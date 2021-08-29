3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $169,900

Welcome to 643 Richardson Rd, a classic brick branch in a great location. This house offers the best of both worlds - enjoy the privacy of 4 acres while also being minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and schools. Enjoy a spacious living room with a beautiful brick fireplace, solid wood mantle, and new gas logs. An outdoor workshop and chicken coups/animal stalls opens up possibilities for a variety of uses. Per seller, original hardwood floors are under carpet in hall, bedrooms, and a portion of living room. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.