 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $189,900

Have you been looking for an adorable home in a well sought after neighborhood?! Look no further than 796 Colonial Drive Collinsville. Within walking distance to Jaycee Park where there are tennis courts and nice playgrounds for the kids, this home offers more than most! Lots of updates throughout the home including newer appliances within last five years, heat pump four years old, updated kitchen with stone backsplash and new flooring. The family room is open to the kitchen and walks off to the nice, level back yard with patio. Check out that beautiful stone fireplace - currently used as wood burning but could easily be converted to gas logs. Buyer must have preapproval letter to view. Schedule your appointment today! Highest and best offers are due Sunday, April 3rd by 5PM.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body identified; PD looking for kin of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez

Body identified; PD looking for kin of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez

The body found Feb. 27 on Smith Lake Road has now been identified as Ricard Gonzalez-Rodriguez.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was 53-years-old and an undocumented immigrant who had recently come to the Martinsville area, according to a press release from the City of Martinsville. The identity was determined through medical records, DNA and the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.

Henry County Property Transactions

Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert