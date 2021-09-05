3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $189,900

Privacy Privacy....Totally renovated 1400 sf...3 beds, 1 large bath with built in stacked washer/dryer...... Large living room and large kitchen with all new appliances / cabinets with granite tops ..Full sized walkout basement is framed and 2nd bathroom is 90% finished .....new heat pump, new roof, new gutters w/ guards, new SE cable to electric meter, new water line from meter to house, all new plumbing / fixtures, new ceiling fans/lights, new interior / exterior doors, refinished hardwood floors, oversized carport, new Trex deck and lots of privacy....The original floor plan was changed from a four bed /1 small bath to a 3 bed/1 large bath and a super large kitchen and spacious living room.