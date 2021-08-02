3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $199,900

Privacy....Privacy......Totally renovated......3 bedrooms, 1 large bath with built in stacked washer/dryer, large living room and large kitchen with all new appliances / cabinets with granite tops spread out over 1400 sf......Full sized walkout basement is framed and 2nd bathroom is finished.....new heat pump, new roof, new gutters w/ guards, new SE cable to electric meter, new water line from meter to house, all new plumbing / fixtures, new ceiling fans/lights, new interior / exterior doors, refinished hardwood floors, oversized carport, new Trex deck and lots of privacy...............................video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjmPrbzJgsQ