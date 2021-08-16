 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $219,900

Welcome to 329 Belva Lane, an adorable home in Collinsville - and on one of its prettiest streets! Long-loved by its owners, they are sadly leaving the area, but would love for you to make their home *your* home! Spacious rooms throughout, including the family room and light-filled breakfast nook! Master suite on second level with two, additional bedrooms, full bath and an additional half bath on the main level. Recent updates: new windows, custom blinds (2019); new garage door opener/keypad, new door handles, front door lock and door knob, new light fixtures in the dining and breakfast nook (2020); new shutters, downstairs toilet, master toilet/sink, new flooring in upstairs baths, new switch/outlet covers (2021). Showings begin Wednesday, July 28 at noon. We look forward to seeing you!

