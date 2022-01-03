Have you been looking for the perfect garage and MASTER bedroom?! Look no further! This home offers a garage that is approximately 24' x 34' with 8' doors. There is a formal living room upstairs and den downstairs. The deck is a massive 29' x 12'. There is a jack and jill bathroom in the hall. Every bedroom is roomy. There is an unfinished area in the basement and a walk-in closet for extra storage area. This home sits in a beautiful neighborhood and is in an amazing location. It truly has it ALL! Call to schedule your viewing NOW! *square footage, lot size estimated per tax card.*
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $229,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Henry County.
The Virginia Supreme Court did on Tuesday what a redistricting commission failed to do when it established new voting districts for the Senate…
Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an Official Advisory Opinion that indicates the Henry County Board of Supervisors are misusing money from a new tax implemented this year.
Patrick County Public Schools was the first of the area school systems to issue a change in plans due to the forecast of snow Monday morning.
Two cars collided in uptown Martinsville Tuesday morning, closing an intersection while workers cleared the vehicles and the debris from the road.
Former Carlisle boys basketball player BJ Fitzgerald is one of the leading scorers at Virginia State University this season. Fitzgerald spoke with the Bulletin about what the lessons from Carlisle he still carries with him today.
Martinsville High School graduate De'Niya Gravely working back from surgery as she begins junior track season at Norfolk State
Martinsville High School graduate De'Niya Gravely will begin her junior track season at Norfolk State in January 14 after missing her sophomore year with an injury.
(Editor’s note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five loca…
A biker was injured on Christmas Day when the motorcycle he was on appeared to have collided with a silver SUV at the intersection of Callands and Sago Roads.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two people in connection to a larceny at the Dollar General Sto…